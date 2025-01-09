When is World Hindi Day 2025? Know the date, theme, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Date, theme and significance of World Hindi Day

Hindi is the official language of India and is spoken by millions of people across the world. Not only India, Hindi is also the official language of Fiji. World Hindi Day celebrates the global influence of Hindi and how it promotes cultural and linguistic unity.

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi organised the first World Hindi Conference in 1975 which was attended by 122 representatives from 30 countries. The conference was held in Nagpur, Maharashtra. World Hindi Day serves as an opportunity to recognize Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages globally and to promote its use in international discourse.

National Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas is different from World Hindi Day. Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 whereas World Hindi Day is observed on January 10.

World Hindi Day 2025 Date and Theme

On January 10, 2006, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh celebrated World Hindi Day for the first time. Since then, World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10.

The theme for World Hindi Day is 'A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride'. The theme aims to highlight the usage of the Hindi language for linguistic and international exchanges.

Various events, including seminars, workshops and cultural programs are organized around the world to celebrate the language’s rich heritage, its influence on literature and its growing presence in the digital world.

World Hindi Day 2025 Significance

World Hindi Day holds significant importance in promoting the Hindi language globally. The day also commemorates the first World Hindi Conference held in 1975. The day serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and the global influence of Hindi which is spoken by millions of people across various countries.

By encouraging the use of Hindi in international forums, it strengthens ties between nations, highlighting unity in diversity while preserving the language’s legacy.

ALSO READ: Healthy breakfast foods: 5 protein-rich breakfast options to keep you full for longer