World Hindi Day 2025: Global identity and importance of the Hindi language

Global identity and importance of the Hindi language

World Hindi Day is observed every year on January 10 to celebrate the global influence of Hindi and also promote it for cultural and linguistic unity. On January 10, 2006, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh celebrated World Hindi Day for the first day and it has been observed every year since then. The day holds significance as it aims to promote the Hindi language globally.

Hindi is spoken widely by people in India and it is also the official language of India. However, that is not it. The language is also a minority language in several countries including United Arab Emirates and South Africa. It is also spoken in several countries such as Mauritius, Singapore, Nepal and the United States among others.

The Hindi language is understood by a majority of the population in the South-Asian region and it bridges the gap between the diverse population. This makes the language a symbol that unites a diverse population. Hindi is the third most spoken language after English and Chinese and the language is reflective of the history, culture and values of the people of India and its civilization.

Hindi is also a language of global importance as it opens up opportunities for business, diplomacy, communication and education. Hindi also helps to foster cultural understanding and cooperation.

Hindi has also been adopted as a language for innovation. It is being used in new technologies and platforms to reach a wider audience. Therefore, it can be concluded that Hindi as a language holds importance not just in India but also globally.

The theme for World Hindi Day 2025 is 'A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride'. The theme aims to highlight the usage of the Hindi language for linguistic and international exchanges.

Various events, including seminars, workshops and cultural programs are organized around the world to celebrate the language’s rich heritage, its influence on literature and its growing presence in the digital world.

