Workaholic culture or work-life balance? Know how '90-hour work week' won't work for Indians

The concept of 'workaholic culture' has been gaining significant attention in recent times, especially in the Indian context. With the ever-increasing demands of the corporate world, employees are often faced with the dilemma of whether to prioritise their work or maintain a healthy work-life balance. Now recently, S.N. Subramanian, Chairman of L&T (Larsen & Toubro) has suggested that employees should work on weekends too. According to him, it should be a 90-hour work week for Indians.

He said, “If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at their husband? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he said. His statement has sparked debate. The term '90-hour work week' seems like an exaggerated statement, but the truth is it is not alien to a few industries.

One might consider putting in more hours as equal to more productivity and achievement. However, according to research, it is not the amount of hours worked that means being successful because long hours at work can negatively affect both physical and mental health.

Reacting to his statement, actor Deepika Padukone said, "It's shocking to see such senior managers make such statements." She also added a hashtag in her comments #mentalhealthmatters.

Badminton star Jwala Gutta called the chairman of L&T's remark "misogynistic and scary". She said, "I mean, first of all, why shouldn't he state at his wife? And why only on a Sunday? It's sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated and people at highest positions of big organisations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously and making such misogynistic statements and exposing themselves so openly. It's disappointing and scary."

How '9-hour work week' won't work for Indians

The '90-hour work week' contradicts the idea of work-life balance, which is a key to overall well-being. Work-life balance refers to the ability to balance one's professional and personal life in a way that allows for fulfilment in both areas. It is about prioritising personal time and relationships, along with work commitments.

In India, where family and social connections hold great importance, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial. Long working hours often result in less time for family, friends, and other activities that bring joy and relaxation. This can lead to strained relationships and a sense of missing out on important life events.

Hence, it is clear that the '90-hour work week' is not a sustainable model for the Indian work culture. It not only affects an individual's physical and mental well-being but also poses a threat to their personal relationships and career growth.

Here are some tips for maintaining a healthy work-life balance:

Set boundaries: It is essential to establish boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid checking emails or taking work calls during non-work hours. This will help in disconnecting from work and focusing on personal activities.

Plan and prioritise: Plan your day and prioritise tasks to ensure efficiency and avoid overworking. Make a to-do list and stick to it, avoiding any unnecessary tasks that can be delegated or done later.

Take breaks: Taking short breaks throughout the day can help in recharging and refocusing. Use your lunch break to go for a walk or engage in a hobby that brings you joy.

Communicate with your employer: If you feel overwhelmed with work, discuss it with your employer. Effective communication can lead to better understanding and potential solutions, such as flexible work hours or remote work options.

Make time for personal activities: There are things that you enjoy doing, and which relax you. This can be family time, hobby time, or just a day off to take it easy. These are things that will keep your work-life balance healthy.

In conclusion, though a '90-hour work week' sounds attractive as a model for productivity and success, it cannot be a long-term model for the Indian work culture.

