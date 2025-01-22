Winter cardio: Tips to maintain your heart rate during cold weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to maintain your heart rate during winters

It is easy to give up on your workout routine during winter because of the cold weather conditions. However, doing so can impact your heart health severely and also your overall health. This happens because the cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict which increases blood pressure levels and it makes the heart work harder to pump blood. This adds strain on the heart and can affect people already suffering from heart disease.

Therefore, it is important that you take the necessary actions to keep your heart healthy and prevent diseases. One of the ways to do so is by staying active during the winter months as it can help to maintain your cardiovascular health. Here take a look at some of the exercises that you can perform.

Walking Outdoors

Walking is a simple yet extremely effective cardiovascular exercise. It can benefit your heart health immensely, however, make sure you dress in layers, wear proper footwear and warm up before heading out. Brisk walking for 30 minutes a day can help to improve circulation, lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels.

Indoor Walking or Jogging

If it's too cold outside, walking or jogging indoors can also be a great alternative. You can walk or jog around your home or use a treadmill. This will maintain your heart rate without the risks linked to outdoor cold exposure.

Cycling

Cycling, whether outdoors or using a stationary bike indoors is beneficial for cardiovascular health. It strengthens the heart, improves circulation and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Yoga and Stretching

Yoga is a low-impact exercise that can reduce stress, improve flexibility and heart health. Certain poses can improve circulation while mindfulness techniques can help manage stress levels which is important for maintaining a healthy heart.

Strength Training

Light to moderate strength training can help boost metabolism, build muscle and improve heart health. Exercises like squats, lunges and weightlifting, done 2-3 times a week, can help improve heart health while supporting overall muscle health and bone density.

Swimming

Swimming gives you a full-body workout, thereby, strengthening the heart and improving lung capacity. During winter, find an indoor pool to stay active. It’s a low-impact exercise that minimises joint strain while providing you the benefits of cardiovascular exercises.

