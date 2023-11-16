Why is November 17 is celebrated as International Students Day?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Students Day 2023 significance.

Worldwide, students celebrate November 17 as a special day. It is a day to honour the value of education and the positive effects it has on society. The celebration of International Students Day has a long history.

The Origins of International Students Day:

International Students Day was first celebrated in 1941 in London, during the height of World War II. The day was initially meant to commemorate the students who were executed by the Nazi regime for their protests against the occupation of their country. These students were fighting for their right to education and freedom, and their sacrifice sparked a movement that led to the creation of International Students Day.

Why November 17th?

The date of November 17th was chosen to honour the execution date of thousands of students who were killed by the Nazis in 1939. These students were leaders in a peaceful protest against the occupation of their country, and their bravery and sacrifice inspired students all over the world to stand up for their rights.

The significance of International Students Day:

International Students Day is not only a day to remember the past but also a day to celebrate the present and look towards the future. It is a day to recognise and appreciate the role of students in shaping our society. Students are the future leaders, innovators, and changemakers, and this day serves as a reminder of their potential and power.

Education is a fundamental human right, and International Students Day highlights the importance of this right. It is a day to acknowledge that access to education should not be limited by any barriers, be it economic, social, or political. It emphasizes the need for equal opportunities for all students regardless of their background or nationality.

Moreover, this day also serves as a platform for students to voice their opinions and concerns about issues affecting them. It encourages students to stand up for what they believe in and to use their voices to bring about positive change in their communities and the world.

Why is International Students Day celebrated globally?

International Students Day has become a global phenomenon. This is because the struggles and challenges faced by students are not unique to one country or region. Students all over the world face similar issues, such as rising tuition fees, limited access to quality education, and lack of resources.

