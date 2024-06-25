When is World Drug Day 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK When is World Drug Day 2024? Know date, theme, history and more

World Drug Day, officially known as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is observed annually on June 26th. In 2024, this significant day falls on a Wednesday, continuing its tradition of raising awareness about the global drug problem and promoting efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

World Drug Day 2024: Date and Theme

World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26th. The theme for World Drug Day 2024 is "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention." This theme underscores the critical need for evidence-based strategies and increased investment in prevention programs to tackle the drug problem effectively.

World Drug Day 2024: History

The United Nations General Assembly established World Drug Day in December 1987. The resolution, 42/112, marked June 26 as a day dedicated to strengthening action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. The date was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's efforts to dismantle the opium trade in Guangdong, China, a significant event in the history of drug control.

The UN General Assembly chose June 26th specifically as it coincides with the signing of the Convention on Psychotropic Substances in 1971. This convention aimed to control the manufacturing, import, export, distribution, and use of certain psychoactive substances by countries.

World Drug Day 2024: Significance

World Drug Day serves several important purposes: