When is World Drug Day 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more

World Drug Day, officially known as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is observed annually on June 26th. In 2024, this significant day falls on a Wednesday, continuing its tradition of raising awareness about the global drug problem and promoting efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.
World Drug Day 2024: Date and Theme
World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26th. The theme for World Drug Day 2024 is "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention." This theme underscores the critical need for evidence-based strategies and increased investment in prevention programs to tackle the drug problem effectively.
World Drug Day 2024: History
The United Nations General Assembly established World Drug Day in December 1987. The resolution, 42/112, marked June 26 as a day dedicated to strengthening action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. The date was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's efforts to dismantle the opium trade in Guangdong, China, a significant event in the history of drug control.
The UN General Assembly chose June 26th specifically as it coincides with the signing of the Convention on Psychotropic Substances in 1971. This convention aimed to control the manufacturing, import, export, distribution, and use of certain psychoactive substances by countries.
World Drug Day 2024: Significance
World Drug Day serves several important purposes:
- Raises Awareness: This day highlights the devastating consequences of drug use, including addiction, physical and mental health problems, overdose deaths, and the strain it places on communities and societies.
- Promotes Prevention: World Drug Day emphasizes the importance of investing in evidence-based prevention strategies. This includes educating youth about the dangers of drugs, fostering healthy lifestyles, and promoting mental well-being.
- Advocates for Treatment: The day calls for increased access to treatment and support services for people struggling with drug addiction. This includes promoting harm reduction strategies and dismantling the stigma surrounding drug use.
- Strengthens Cooperation: World Drug Day encourages international cooperation among governments, NGOs, and civil society organizations to combat drug trafficking and promote a coordinated global response.