When is World Day Against Child Labour 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know all about World Day Against Child Labour 2024

World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on June 12, serves as a poignant reminder of the global imperative to eradicate child labour. In 2024, the focus remains steadfast on accelerating progress toward this goal, addressing the root causes and conditions that perpetuate the exploitation of children. By shining a spotlight on the plight of millions of children subjected to hazardous and exploitative work, this day calls for renewed commitment to creating a world where every child can enjoy a childhood free from labour and full of opportunities for education and development. From the day's theme to its significance, here's all you need to know about World Day Against Child Labour 2024.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Theme

This year, the theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2024 is "Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour." Each year, the theme highlights a specific aspect of the global effort to eliminate child labour, drawing attention to the challenges and advocating for solutions. It encourages governments, employers, workers, civil society, and individuals to work together to create a world free from child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: History

World Day Against Child Labour was established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 2002. The day aims to focus global attention on the extent of child labour and the efforts needed to eliminate it. Since its inception, the day has brought together governments, employers, workers' organisations, and civil society to foster awareness and stimulate action.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Significance

The significance of World Day Against Child Labour lies in its role in raising awareness and prompting action to tackle child labour. Child labour is a violation of fundamental human rights and hinders children's development, depriving them of education, health, and basic freedoms. Observing this day emphasises the urgency to eliminate child labour, promote decent work for adults, and provide all children with the opportunity for a proper education.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Objectives

Raising Awareness: Highlighting the plight of children engaged in labour and the impact on their well-being.

Promoting Policies: Advocating for policies and practices that protect children from exploitation and ensure their rights to education and a safe childhood.

Fostering Collaboration: Encouraging cooperation among governments, organisations, and communities to combat child labour effectively.

Driving Action: Motivating individuals and groups to take concrete steps towards eradicating child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: How to Participate

Educate Yourself and Others: Learn about the causes and consequences of child labour and share this knowledge within your community.

Support Organisations: Contribute to or volunteer with organisations working to end child labour.

Advocate for Change: Push for stronger child protection laws and policies that ensure children's rights.

Promote Ethical Practices: Encourage businesses to adopt fair trade practices and ensure their supply chains are free from child labour.

ALSO READ: When is Jamai Sasthi 2024? Know date, significance, history, rituals and more