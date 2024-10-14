When is Sharad Purnima 2024? Know why kheer is kept under moonlight on this day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know why kheer is kept under moonlight on Sharad Purnima.

Every year Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Sharad Purnima has special significance among all the Purnimas. This full moon of Ashwin month is also called 'Sharad Poonam' or 'Raas Purnima', which is a sign of the arrival of autumn. It is also known as Kojagar. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna performed Raas with the gopis from Vrindavan on the day of Sharad Purnima, hence it is called Raas Purnima. On the other hand, there is another belief that on the day of Sharad Purnima, Mother Lakshmi comes to visit the earth, hence it is called Kojagar Purnima. On the day of Sharad Purnima, there is a ritual of keeping kheer in the moonlight under the open sky at night. So know why kheer is kept in the moonlight on the day of Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima date and moonrise time

This year Sharad Purnima is on October 16. According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month will begin on October 16 at 8:40 pm. The Purnima Tithi will end at 4:55 pm. The time of moonrise on Sharad Purnima will be 5:06 pm.

Why is kheer kept on Sharad Purnima?

The moonlight is considered very important on the night of Sharad Purnima. On this day, the moon shines with all its glory. Apart from this, it is said that on the night of Sharad Purnima, there are some elements present in the moonlight, which purify our body and mind and provide positive energy. Along with this, it is also believed that the rays of the moon on Sharad Purnima are Amritmayi. Therefore, on the night of Sharad Purnima, it is customary to make milk and rice pudding and keep it in the moonlight. It is believed that the rays of the moon bring medicinal properties like nectar to this sweet. On this day, milk and rice pudding are made, kept in a vessel, covered with a net cloth and kept in the moonlight. After this, the next morning in Brahma Muhurta, that kheer is offered to Lord Vishnu and then consumed and distributed among the family members.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

