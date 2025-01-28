When Is Mauni Amavasya 2025? Know Maghi Amavasya date, tithi, significance and rituals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE (AI GENERATED) Know Mauni Amavasya date, tithi, significance and more

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. While Amavasya, which is the new moon day, is observed once every month. The Amavasya which falls in the month of Magh is known as Mauni Amavasya. Maghi Amavasya is also the first Amavasya of 2025 and is considered to be one of the most auspicious ones.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Tithi

This year, Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 07:35 PM on January 28, 2025, and ends at 06:05 PM on January 29, 2025.

Mauni Amavasya Significance

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, people take a holy dip or bath in Ganga. Drik Panchang says that it is believed that the water of the most sacred and holy river in Hinduism, the Ganga, turns into the nectar on Mauni Amavasya day. This is also the very reason why people take the holy dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya.

With the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, people will take a holy dip (Amrit Snan) at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the confluence of the three sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

On this day, people take a pledge to not utter a single word and hence, it is known as Mauni Amavasya. The word, Mauni means 'silence'.

Mauni Amavasya Rituals

Holy bath in the Ganges: Make sure to take a dip or bath in the holy Ganges. People are advised to wake up at Brahma Muhurat and perform this ritual.

Make sure to take a dip or bath in the holy Ganges. People are advised to wake up at Brahma Muhurat and perform this ritual. Observe silence: It is said that you should observe silence (maun) for the entire day.

It is said that you should observe silence (maun) for the entire day. Fast: One should either abstain from food completely or eat only very specific foods.

One should either abstain from food completely or eat only very specific foods. Charity: It is also important that you perform some sort of donation on this day. You can donate to the needy or feed them or donate to temples among others.

ALSO READ: Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Know all about the Year of Snake, what does it mean and more