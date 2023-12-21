What is Winter Solstice and why is December 22 the shortest day? Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about the winter solstice.

Winter is a magical time of year - the air is crisp, the snow blankets the ground, and the holiday spirit is in full swing. However, there is one particular day that marks the official beginning of winter and brings the shortest day of the year - December 22, also known as Winter Solstice. But what exactly is Winter Solstice and why is it significant? Let's delve into the history and science behind this phenomenon.

What is Winter Solstice?

Winter Solstice, also known as the December Solstice or Southern Solstice, marks the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the day when the Earth's axial tilt is at its farthest from the sun, resulting in the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year. This astronomical event occurs annually between December 20-23 and has been celebrated by various cultures for thousands of years.

It marks the official beginning of winter, but it also marks the shortest day of the year. After the Winter Solstice, the days start getting longer, and the amount of daylight gradually increases until the Summer Solstice in June. This is why Winter Solstice is also known as the "turning of the sun."

What is the meaning of the word 'Solstice'?

The word "solstice" comes from the Latin word "solstitium," which means "sun standing still." This is because, during Winter Solstice, the sun appears to stand still in the sky for a brief moment before reversing its direction and gradually moving higher in the sky. This is also why it is sometimes referred to as midwinter.

What is the timing of Winter Solstice 2023?

The exact timing of Winter Solstice varies each year due to slight variations in Earth's orbit around the sun. However, it usually falls on either December 21 or 22 in most parts of the world. This year (2023), Winter Solstice will occur on December 21 at 10:27 PM EST. However, in India, the winter solstice will be observed on December 22 at 8:57 AM. The Northern Hemisphere will experience the shortest day of the year during the day, with about 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. The axis of Earth that is furthest from the sun will then be named on December 22. This shows that the winter solstice's day is 8 hours, 49 minutes shorter than the summer solstice's.

Now, you might be wondering why this day has a shorter period of daylight compared to others. The answer lies in Earth's axial tilt. Our planet's axis is tilted at an angle of about 23.5 degrees relative to its orbital plane around the sun. This tilt causes different parts of Earth to receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year, resulting in seasons.

During Winter Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the farthest away from the sun, causing less direct sunlight to reach this part of the globe. This results in shorter days and longer nights, as the sun's rays have to travel through more atmosphere before reaching the Earth's surface. On the other hand, the Southern Hemisphere experiences Summer Solstice during this time, with longer days and shorter nights.

