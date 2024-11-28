What is toxic gratitude? 5 reasons why we should stay away from giving it this Thanksgiving

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 reasons to stay away from toxic gratitude this Thanksgiving.

As Thanksgiving will be observed on November 28, many of us will begin to take some time to think of things we are thankful for in our lives. The holiday season is about reunions with family, rich food, and gratitude for the good things God has given us. At the same time, this concept of "toxic gratitude" is something we ought to know and be wary of.

What is toxic gratitude?

Toxic gratitude is when we force ourselves to be grateful for things that might not necessarily make us happy or fulfilled. It suppresses negative emotions and feelings of dissatisfaction by forcing one to be grateful for what they have. In a nutshell, it is toxic positivity that may cause us harm in terms of mental health and general well-being.

In this article, we have listed five reasons why we should avoid giving it this Thanksgiving.

It nullifies our real feelings

The first reason we should avoid toxic gratitude is that it nullifies our real feelings. Forcing ourselves to feel grateful for things that do not bring us joy can be equated to ignoring our own emotions and replacing them with a false sense of positivity. This is dangerous because it prevents one from recognizing and working on any problems or issues that might be causing him discomfort or dissatisfaction.

It fosters toxic positivity

Toxic gratitude often goes hand in hand with toxic positivity, which is the belief that one should always maintain a positive attitude, no matter what. While positivity can be helpful in certain situations, toxic positivity involves denying or ignoring any negative emotions or experiences. This can be harmful as it prevents us from acknowledging and processing our emotions healthily.

Creates an obligation

Toxic gratitude should not be tolerated because it obligates a person. If we feel obligated to be grateful for whatever is going on in our lives, we feel guilty about not being happy or satisfied. This then pushes one to prove their gratitude, which can be very tiring and overwhelming.

It can prevent personal growth

Toxic gratitude can also prevent us from acknowledging our own growth and accomplishments. When we constantly focus on being grateful for what we have, we may overlook the personal growth and progress we have made in our lives. This can leave us feeling stagnant and unfulfilled, as we are not acknowledging our own efforts and achievements.

It discards societal issues

Toxic gratitude neglects all issues that exist in the society which demand to be noted and changed. When people focus solely on being thankful for whatever they have, they sometimes tend to fail to identify the struggles others go through in their respective environments. This may contribute to less sympathy towards societal problems, dismissing them with phrases such as "just be grateful for what you have."

