What is Lion Gate Portal? Know how August 8 is related to manifestation

Know how the Lion Gate Portal is related to manifestation in astrology.

Have you ever heard of the Lion Gate Portal? If not, you are in for a treat because this cosmic event holds significant meaning and impact on our lives. The Lion Gate Portal is a powerful portal that opens every year on August 8th, and it is believed to bring about heightened energy and spiritual awakening.

What is the Lion Gate Portal?

A portal is a doorway or a gateway that connects different dimensions, realms, or worlds. It is believed that portals open up during specific times of the year and serve as a pathway for higher energies to enter our world. The Lion Gate Portal is one such portal that opens up every year on August 8th, and it has been given this name because the Sun moves into the zodiac sign of Leo during this time.

Now, let's dive into the significance of August 8th and how it relates to manifestation. The number 8 holds great meaning in numerology as it symbolizes infinity and abundance. When we see two 8s together (08:08), it amplifies this energy even further. This date also falls during the peak of the Leo season, which is known for its boldness, creativity, and leadership. Combining these energies with the power of the Lion Gate Portal creates a perfect opportunity for manifestation.

Here are some practices that you can incorporate on August 8th to harness the powerful energy of this portal:

Set Intentions: As mentioned earlier, the Lion Gate Portal is a potent time for setting intentions. Take some time on this day to reflect on your goals and desires. Write them down and be specific about what you want to manifest. The key is to focus your thoughts and energy towards what you want to attract into your life.

Meditate: Meditation is a powerful tool for connecting with our higher selves and the universe. Use this day to meditate and visualize your manifestations coming to life. It's essential to feel the emotions associated with your desires as if they have already manifested.

Journaling: Journaling is another effective way to release any limiting beliefs or negative thoughts that may be blocking our manifestations. Write down any fears, doubts, or insecurities that may be holding you back and then release them by setting them on fire or tearing up the paper.

Affirmations: Affirmations are positive statements that help reprogram our subconscious mind and align our thoughts with our desires. Write down affirmations that resonate with you and repeat them throughout the day, especially during meditation or before sleep.

Gratitude Practice: Gratitude is a powerful tool for attracting more abundance into our lives. Take some time to express gratitude for all the blessings in your life, big or small. This practice will raise your vibration and attract more positive energy.

