What Is Alkaline Water— The Super Expensive Beverage That Virat Kohli Drinks

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Virat Kohli was one of the few cricketers who introduced the trend of alkaline water in India

Indian former skipper Virat Kohli has been a huge promoter of Alkaline water. It is also known as alkaline ionized water. Generally, the pH of natural water is between 6.5 and 8.5. Alkaline water is controlled by the carbon dioxide-bicarbonate-carbonate balance system. This water with high pH is also available in bottled form. Know the benefits of alkaline water here.

Health problems due to lack of alkaline

The pH of water decreases due to an increase in the amount of dissolved carbon dioxide. As a result, the water becomes acidic. On the contrary, due to a decrease in the amount of carbon dioxide, the pH of water increases. In this way, alkaline water is prepared. The water reaches our homes only through pipelines. The pH of water determines the corrosivity.

It basically measures how badly the metal reacts with water. Corrosivity: Water has the ability to dissolve metals, especially copper and lead. After this, the metal concentration in drinking water increases. This can cause many health-related problems.

Here are the health benefits of alkaline water

1 Improvement in Metabolism Disorder

It improves metabolic disorders by eliminating free radicals. This reduces the levels of glucose, cholesterol, and triglyceride in the blood. It also protects pancreatic beta cells from oxidative damage. It reduces weight by controlling cholesterol homeostasis.

2 Prevention from Urine Stone

Alkaline water speeds up the excretion of melamine and prevents its accumulation in urine. This prevents urine stones.

3 Eliminates acidity

The high pH makes it a good choice for treating gastrointestinal tract disorders, such as gastric hyperacidity, diarrhea, etc.

4 Relief from skin problems

Bathing with this water also improves skin-related problems. It may reduce skin damage associated with UV radiation by maintaining a balance between pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines.

