What is 30/70 formula for weight loss? Dietician explains the new method to shed a few kilos quickly

Know about the 30/70 formula for weight loss.

Obesity brings with it many diseases. Therefore, it is most important that you keep your weight under control. In today's hectic life, the lifestyle we are living is affecting diseases quickly and rapidly. People are becoming victims of obesity. The faster the weight increases, the more difficult it becomes to reduce it. We all know this. However, another reason for weight gain is also the lack of workouts. People run away from exercise due to office and work. Most people will give you some excuse for not exercising. In such a situation, you can control your weight by controlling your diet. Because your diet plays a 70 per cent role in losing weight. Apart from this, the formula of when what and how much also becomes important in weight loss. Know from Nutritionist, Weight Loss Coach and Keto Dietitian Dr Swati Singh what is most important for healthily losing weight.

The best weight loss formula

To lose weight, it is important that you first work on your lifestyle. If you have a habit of staying awake for too long, eating late or you do a sitting job for a long time, then you should include some exercise in your routine. The second important thing is to find out the reasons for your weight gain. Do you have any disease? Working on the root cause of weight gain gives good results and you can lose weight quickly. You should understand why your weight has increased. Is there any hormonal imbalance? Like PCOD problems or thyroid or diabetes problems. If there is any such disease then it has to be cured. When you balance them, your weight will also start decreasing. The 30/70 formula works in weight loss, in which your diet plays a 70 per cent role. What you are eating, when you are eating and how much you are eating are the three key factors that make your weight loss easy. Your lifestyle and workouts play a 30 per cent role. When you reduce the amount of carbohydrates in your food and replace simple carbohydrates with complex carbohydrates, your metabolism increases. This is because complex carbohydrates have a higher amount of fibre. They also have more vitamins and minerals. This provides all the nutrients and fills the stomach easily. This does not make you feel hungry for a long time. Apart from this, protein also plays a very important role in the diet. Because protein works to build muscles in our body. People who want to lose weight should take a good amount of protein in their diet. So that muscles are built and when the muscles grow, the metabolism will be faster. This will help in reducing weight. Reduce the amount of fats in your diet. Instead, include healthy fats in your diet. Minimise any kind of direct sugar in your diet. Or remove it completely. Include fibre-rich foods in your diet. Include millet, fruits and vegetables in your diet. The last and most important thing for losing weight is to keep your gut health good. If your gut is improved i.e. your GI is fine then it will be very easy for you to lose weight.

