Weight Loss to Better Digestion: 5 surprising benefits of having early dinner

Just like breakfast, there is a right time to eat dinner too. Eating at any time does not give the body the benefits that eating on time gives. Especially people delay dinner a lot. There are very few people who do not eat or drink anything after sunset in the evening. It is said in Ayurveda that you should eat after sunrise and before sunset. Food consumed at this time is beneficial for the body. But nowadays people have developed the habit of eating late at night. People eat dinner at 9-10 pm which is not right. Whereas eating dinner early reduces obesity and also gives many other benefits to the body.

What is the right time to have dinner?

The right time to eat is to have breakfast 2 hours after waking up in the morning. You should have breakfast between 8 and 9 am. It is good to have lunch between 1-2 pm. You should have dinner by 7 pm. If you are getting late, then do not have dinner after 8 pm.

Benefits of eating early

Weight will be reduced- When you eat on time, the body makes better use of that food. This speeds up your metabolism. This food is easily digested and also gives energy to the body. Eating early also burns calories, which makes it easier to lose weight.

Better digestion- When you keep a gap between eating and sleeping, the food gets digested easily. But eating late at night and then sleeping does not digest the food. This can cause problems like stomach ache, gas, and swelling in the stomach. Eating late does not digest the food.

Beneficial in diabetes- Diabetic patients should eat their food on time. When you eat food early, the body has time to convert the food into glucose. This helps in controlling diabetes. Eating late is not good for a diabetic patient.

Improvement in sleep- When you eat late and go to sleep, the digestion process starts after eating. Due to this the process of sleeping gets interrupted. By eating on time, the food gets digested before sleeping. Due to this, you get good sleep.

Improvement in heart health- Sometimes eating late does not allow the food to be digested, which can cause heartburn. In such a situation, the food lying in the stomach also causes gas and acidity. Due to this the risk of heart-related diseases also increases. That is why doctors always recommend eating on time.

