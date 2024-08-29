Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 delicious, healthy jowar recipes for effective weight loss

Jowar, or sorghum, is a nutritious grain that has gained popularity for its health benefits, particularly in weight management. Rich in fibre, protein, and essential vitamins, jowar can be a fantastic addition to your weight loss diet. Here are five delicious and healthy jowar recipes that can help you achieve your weight loss goals while satisfying your taste buds.

Jowar Vegetable Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup jowar

1/2 cup moong dal (yellow split gram)

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas, potatoes)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

Rinse the jowar and moong dal together and soak them for at least 1 hour. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add chopped vegetables and sauté for a few minutes. Add the soaked jowar and moong dal, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Pour in 3 cups of water and cook on low heat until the jowar and dal are tender. Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Jowar Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup jowar flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup finely chopped vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach)

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg (optional)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix jowar flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in chopped vegetables, buttermilk, and egg (if using) to form a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick pan with a little olive oil. Pour a ladle of batter into the pan and spread it evenly. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve with a side of yoghurt or a fresh salad.

Jowar Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked jowar

1 cup chopped cucumbers

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine cooked jowar with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Chill before serving.

Jowar Idli

Ingredients:

1 cup jowar flour

1/2 cup rice flour

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Salt to taste

1/2 cup water (as needed)

Oil for greasing idli moulds

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix jowar flour, rice flour, yoghurt, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add water to form a thick batter. Grease idli moulds with a little oil and pours the batter into the moulds. Steam the idlis in an idli steamer for 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Serve hot with chutney and sambar.

Jowar Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup jowar

1 cup vegetable broth

1 cup chopped vegetables (carrots, celery, bell peppers)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions: