Ways to keep your handbag organised and keep it like that

Let's be honest; keeping your purse or handbags mess free is an art. Every woman can understand the struggle of finding things in their bags which is required at the time. We have a habit of storing many things like makeup, wet tissues, sunglasses, a pair of clothing, stationery and other personal things just in case we need them. While we cannot let go of any of these items from the bags; it is always better to have an organized mess than just being plain messy.

Having an organized handbag also reflects a lot on our mental well-being. It is said that the more organized you are in your things; the more organized you will be in your mind. Here are some ways that work best to keep your handbag in order and maintain it.

Add a purse cabinet or organiser

One of the best ways to keep your purse organised is by using a purse cabinet or organiser. These days, everyone is high on sustainable products which don't only look good but also increase the longevity of the bags. TidyUP bag organisers are the best in the market right now as they are made with recycled eco-felt sustainable material which contributes to reducing environmental impact. The best part of an organizer is that it is designed with a variety of pockets to keep all of your essentials safe. They help in maintaining shape and preventing sagging. They help in protecting the Inside of the bag from scratches, stains, dust, and damage.

Use zipper pouches

Use zipper pouches to segregate all the things you have in the purse. Dedicate different pouches for makeup, medications, cards; feminine care products, money, and a separate pouch for stationary. You can even name these pouches with the category which will make it easier to find things and leave more space in the handbag for you to use. It is always better to know where to look for things you need in your bag than undergo the struggle of setting up a search party for them.

Clear Out the Clutter

It is better to review the things in your bag at least once a month. Make sure you only have things that you might actually need and not the trash you have collected. Throw away all the wrappers, used tissues, or dirty handkerchiefs as soon as you can. This will make the handbag look more structured and beautiful.

Size Matters

If you are not someone who stores various things in their handbag, it is better to use a smaller purse than a tote bag or a large size bag. Having not enough things in a large bag, frequently leads to ruining the shape of the bag as it gets pressed easily. Use a bag of a size appropriate for your things.

