Waterproofing to fabric care; tips to make your home monsoon-ready Rain impacts your day-to-day life due to increased moisture, humidity and rainwater. Clothes get an unwanted odour, homes start to get a damp smell, along with other issues. Therefore, it is important that you get your home monsoon-ready. Check out some tips to make your home monsoon-ready.

New Delhi:

Monsoon has already arrived in India, and it is time to make your home monsoon ready. While the rains bring the much-needed relief from the heat, it also impacts your day-to-day life due to increased moisture, humidity and rainwater. Clothes get an unwanted odour, homes start to get a damp smell, along with other issues.

Therefore, it is important that you get your home monsoon-ready to prevent these issues. Here are some tips that you can use to make your home monsoon-ready.

Waterproof Roofs, Walls, and Basements

Waterproofing is extremely important before the monsoon starts. Begin with the roof and terrace, use waterproofing membranes, bitumen sheets, or liquid sealants to prevent seepage. Apply water-resistant coatings on external walls and basement areas, as these are most prone to dampness.

Seal Doors and Windows

Rainwater can easily come through small gaps around doors and windows. Seal these gaps using rubber gaskets, silicone caulk, or weatherproof tapes. For wooden frames, you can coat them with varnish or water-repellent polish to prevent swelling.

Protect Furniture and Upholstery

Wooden furniture can develop fungus in humid monsoon conditions. Move these away from walls and apply a layer of waterproof polish. You can also use moisture-resistant slipcovers for sofas and armchairs, and replace heavy carpets with washable rugs or bamboo mats.

Care of Fabrics and Clothing

The humidity during monsoon can cause clothes and linens to smell musty or develop mildew. Store them in dry and ventilated areas. You can also use Dry clothes completely before storing them, and avoid leaving damp clothes indoors.

Clean Drains and Gutters

Blocked drains and clogged gutters can lead to waterlogging, which can eventually cause seepage in walls and foundations. Before the rains begin, clear all debris from your terrace, balcony, and outdoor drainpipes.

ALSO READ: Kainchi Dham Mela 2025: Know date of foundation day, how to reach Neem Karoli Baba's temple