Want to save expensive wooden furniture from termites? Follow THESE tips to save them from rotting

Tips to save expensive furniture from termites.

Beautiful wooden furniture is not only useful but also enhances the beauty of our home. They make the corners of the house look beautiful with their presence. Be it the bedroom or the living area, the entire look of the house changes with wooden furniture. But the problem starts when the monsoon season arrives. In this season, termites often attack the wooden furniture, due to which they start rotting. In such a situation, a lot of care has to be taken for their maintenance. If they are not taken care of properly, these furniture start getting damaged quickly. In such a situation, you must follow these tips so that your furniture lasts for years and does not get damaged quickly.

How to take care of wooden furniture:

Dusting should be done daily: Furniture should be dusted daily. If the furniture is not cleaned daily, dust accumulates and is not removed easily. Therefore, along with cleaning the house, cleaning the furniture is also very important.

Do not keep it in sunlight: Keep the furniture in a place without sunlight. Furniture also starts to deteriorate due to sunlight. Wood starts to shrink and paint also starts to peel off due to sunlight coming from the window or door. Therefore, keep the furniture or the girl's sofa in a place without sunlight.

Keep it covered: Keep wooden furniture covered to make it last longer. By covering it, stains will not appear on it. Also, the cover will give a new look to your furniture.

Remove stains like this: To clean furniture, make a solution of shampoo and water. Now soak a cloth in it and clean the furniture. If you want, you can also use lemon juice to remove stains from furniture.

