Want to reduce belly fat? Drink ash gourd juice every morning, know how to prepare at home

Drink ash gourd juice to reduce belly fat

Vitamins are very important to keep the body fit. Our body gets nutrients from food items. If you want to eat something that works as a multivitamin for you, then it is white pumpkin i.e. Ash Gourd. Some people also call it white petha. White pumpkin contains not just one or two but many essential vitamins and minerals. To improve gut health and maintain good bacteria in the stomach, drink 1 cup of Ash Gourd juice every morning. You will get amazing benefits from this.

Minerals like iron, calcium, zinc, copper, magnesium, and phosphorus are found in white pumpkin. Apart from this, it also contains a good amount of vitamin C and vitamin B3. Properties like niacin and dietary fibre are found in white pumpkin. It is considered effective in keeping the body energetic and reducing weight. You can also make and drink white pumpkin juice at home.

How to make ash gourd juice

You can make juice from 1 ash gourd and drink it for several days.

For this, take a big piece of white pumpkin and peel it.

Now cut it into small pieces like a gourd.

Put it in the mixer, add 4-5 spoons of water and grind it.

You have to grind it very fine so that all the juice comes out.

Now add 1 pinch of black salt, black pepper and lemon and drink it.

You can also drink white pumpkin juice plain.

Benefits of drinking ash gourd juice

White pumpkin is rich in antioxidants which help in detoxifying the body.

Ash gourd is rich in vitamins and minerals. Drinking this juice daily strengthens immunity.

Since this juice is rich in water and minerals, drinking it in summer keeps the body hydrated.

The most important thing is that white pumpkin juice is effective in weight loss.

White pumpkin juice is also beneficial in stomach and digestion problems like constipation, gas and acidity.

