Want to make your body healthy and strong? Consume 1 spoon of Spirulina daily

To make the body strong from the inside, all the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients are needed. For this, people take many types of health supplements which also have side effects. If you want to make the body as strong as steel, then consume spirulina powder daily. Spirulina is a storehouse of all the essential nutrients for the body. This is the reason why spirulina is called a superfood. Spirulina contains the highest amount of protein, iron, vitamin A, vitamin B12, folic acid, copper, fibre and many minerals. 100 grams of spirulina contains about 50-60 grams of protein. That is why spirulina is considered the best natural source of protein. Spirulina also helps in reducing obesity and controlling diabetes. Know the benefits and nutrients of spirulina.

Why is Spirulina called a superfood?

Best source of protein- Spirulina is considered to be the best and most natural source of protein. Apart from protein, many other essential nutrients are also found in it. Spirulina is a good source of protein for people who are taking fitness training like gymming. This will help in increasing muscle weight.

Benefits of consuming Spirulina

Rich in Vitamin B12- Spirulina is considered a good source of Vitamin B12. It helps in making the brain and nervous system healthy. Spirulina is beneficial for relieving stress and improving brain function. It can also easily fulfil the deficiency of folic acid in the body. Amino Acids- Along with protein, amino acids are also needed to keep the body healthy. Amino acids are found in abundance in Spirulina, which helps in curing gastric and duodenal ulcers. Spirulina contains a lot of chlorophyll, which also helps in good digestion. Spirulina helps in making the muscles strong and repairing them. Anti-inflammatory- It has been mentioned in many researches that spirulina is an excellent anti-inflammatory agent. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in relieving the problem of allergic rhinitis. Consuming spirulina reduces the release of histamines, which also reduces the risk of many types of allergies. Rich in antioxidants- Spirulina helps in reducing the problem of inflammation in the body. It contains powerful antioxidants which reduce the problem of inflammation. Spirulina also helps in protecting against any infection. Oxidative stress can be reduced by consuming it.

Nutrients in 1 tablespoon of Spirulina

If you consume 1 spoon of Spirulina i.e. around 7 grams, then it will contain 4 grams of protein, 11% vitamin-B1, 15% vitamin-B2, 4% vitamin-B3, 21% copper and 11% iron. It will contain 20 calories and 1.7 grams of healthy carbs.

