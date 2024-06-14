Do you use earthen pots? Know the right way to clean and store them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the right way to clean earthen pots.

Earthen pots have been used for various purposes since ancient times. These pots are made of clay and are used for cooking, storing food, and even for decorative purposes. One of the main uses of earthen pots is in cooking. The porous nature of the clay allows for slow and even heat distribution, making it ideal for preparing dishes like stews, soups, and curries. These pots are also used for storing water as the clay helps to keep the water cool and fresh. In addition to cooking and storing food, earthen pots are also used in traditional medicine as they are believed to have several health benefits. The alkaline nature of the clay is said to help balance the body's pH levels and aid in digestion. But very few people know how to clean the earthen pot properly. In this article, we have shared a few tips for cleaning the earthen pots.

The right way to clean

You can use baking soda- Do not make the mistake of using detergent to clean earthen utensils. Detergent can spoil your utensils and the food cooked in them. You can use baking soda to clean them. You can use a scrub made from coconut bark to scrub utensils.

Do not forget to dry- It is very important to dry the earthen pots after washing them. If your earthen pot remains wet, the fungus can grow inside it. Earthen pots should be kept in a cool and dry place in the kitchen.

Point to note: Keep in mind that you should not store sour food items in earthen pots.

How should care to be taken?

Keep earthen utensils separate- Earthen utensils are fragile, so you should keep them separate from steel or aluminium utensils. They should not be kept near metal utensils or else the earthen utensils may break due to collision.

Use wooden spoon- To cook food in clay pots, you should use wooden spoons instead of metal spoons. Wooden spoons not only have the ability to withstand the high flame of gas but also do not leave marks on clay pots.

By following these simple tips, you can save your clay pots from breaking. Follow these tips to increase the shelf life of your clay pots.

