Want to live longer? Adapt this Japanese bathing technique, know benefits

The way it is extremely cold, let alone taking a bath with cold water, people are planning not to take a shower. They think that they won't be able to do anything without taking a bath. You know how fit the Japanese people are and how long they live. The main reason for this is their habit of taking a bath with hot water every day because people who take a bath with hot water fall sick 30% less than others. The risk of stroke-heart attack is also 30% less. In this season, health experts are also advised not to take a bath in cold water in winter. This can be dangerous for health. Even if you take a bath with cold water, pour water on the feet first and then on the upper parts. The science behind this is that blood circulation happens from head to foot. That is, if cold water is poured directly on the head from top to bottom, then the nerves of the brain shrink. This has a bad effect on blood circulation. The risk of heart attack veins bursting increases. Let us know from Swami Ramdev how to manage your lifestyle in winter.

Take a bath with hot water, get a longer life

In Japan, people bathe in hot water and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The average lifespan of men in Japan is 81 years and women live for 87 years. In India, the average lifespan of men is 68 years and women live for 71 years. Japanese live the longest in the world and 80% of Japanese people bathe in lukewarm water.

Bathing in cold water is dangerous

Blood flow worsens

Pouring cold water on the head is dangerous, the nerves in the brain shrink

Bad effect on blood circulation

The risk of heart attack and brain stroke increases

Bathing in lukewarm water is the secret of longevity

Blood Sugar Control

Blood pressure gets normal

Good sleep

Lots of energy

Skin Healthy

Calories will burn

The secret of long life is to take a bath with hot water every day

40% of people in the world take a bath every day

80% of people in Japan bathe every day

More than 90% of people in India take a bath daily

Lifestyle disease

BP-Sugar

High Cholesterol

Obesity

Thyroid

Lungs Problem

Insomnia

Arthritis

Benefits of daily yoga

Energy will increase

BP Control

Weight Control

Sugar Control

Improve sleep

Improved mood

Strong immunity

Giloy-Tulsi decoction

Turmeric Milk

Seasonal Fruits

Almond-walnut

Sugar will be controlled, and know what to eat

Eat 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder daily. Also, you can eat 2 cloves of garlic in the morning. Eat spinach, bathua, cabbage, bitter gourd and gourd.

