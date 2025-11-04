Walking vs running for fat loss: The surprising winner explained by an expert Dr Kunal Sood explains why walking may outperform running for fat loss. High-intensity workouts spike cortisol and cravings, while walking keeps you in a steady fat-burning zone. Here’s how slowing down might actually speed up results.

New Delhi:

If you’ve been sprinting toward your weight-loss goals, this might make you pause, literally. A growing number of experts say walking could be more effective for fat loss than running, especially if you’re trying to keep stress, hunger, and consistency in check.

According to Dr Kunal Sood, Double board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain medicine, “When you run, your body primarily uses carbohydrates for energy. Running also increases cortisol, the stress hormone, which leads to carb cravings.” Dr Sood recently shared a video on Instagram breaking down why running, despite being high-intensity, may not always be the smartest route for long-term fat loss.

Why running doesn’t always mean faster fat loss

Running undeniably burns more calories per minute, but that quick burn often comes with side effects. As Dr Sood explains, the spike in cortisol caused by intense workouts can make you hungrier and more likely to overeat later. “When your cortisol stays elevated, your body clings to fat,” he says. It’s the body’s way of protecting itself from stress. Over time, this stress response can slow metabolism, disrupt sleep, and even cause fat retention around the abdomen. Several studies back this up: research published in the Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism found that high-intensity workouts can elevate cortisol levels for up to 24 hours, particularly in individuals already under mental stress.

How walking keeps your body in fat-burning mode

Walking, on the other hand, keeps your heart rate in what trainers call the fat-burning zone, typically 50–70 per cent of your maximum heart rate. At this level, your body taps into stored fat for energy instead of carbs.

Because the activity is low-impact, it doesn’t trigger the same cortisol surge. “You’re still burning calories, but in a way that’s gentle on the body,” says Dr Sood. “And that consistency makes walking sustainable for months, not just a few intense weeks.”

This helps improve insulin sensitivity and regulates appetite hormones, making one less likely to crave sugary foods after training. A 2023 review in the journal Obesity Reviews confirmed that moderate-intensity walking improves fat metabolism and reduces visceral fat, especially when combined with appropriate nutrition.

The sustainability factor

But perhaps the biggest advantage walking has over running is in its ease of sustaining. You don't need recovery days, fancy shoes, or an athlete's lungs; all you need is time and consistency.

Fitness pros all say that the best workout is the one you'll actually do every day. Walking fits seamlessly into routines: on your commute, lunch break, or evening unwind. It also supports mental health by lowering anxiety, boosting endorphins, and improving sleep quality.

But don't write off running completely.

Running still shines when it comes to cardiovascular endurance and time efficiency. If you love that runner’s high and have healthy joints, there’s no harm in mixing both.

You can run two or three times a week and walk on alternate days for recovery, a balance that builds stamina without spiking stress. Fat loss isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon of habits. Walking might not make you sweat buckets, but it keeps your hormones calm, metabolism steady, and mind clear. As Dr Kunal Sood reminds, “Even though running burns more calories, walking helps you burn fat more effectively, because your body isn’t fighting stress while doing it.”

The takeaway? Slow down. Lace up. Walk it off, and let your body thank you later.