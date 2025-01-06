Using toaster only for toasting bread? Know smart hacks to make these tasks easy with this appliance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smart hacks to use toaster apart from toasting bread.

There are many such things in our kitchen. With the help of this, we can finish many of our tasks quickly. In today's modern times, the use of electronic things is increasing day by day. In such a situation, many of our tasks have also become easy, but there are some machines. Using this we can finish many of our tasks. Many times we do not even know about it. Today in this article we are going to tell you about one such thing. Which you can use for more than one thing.

Often, bread toasters are used in homes only for toasting bread, but do you know that with the help of this toaster, you can make many of your small tasks easy? By adopting these smart tips for the toaster, you can finish many kitchen tasks with the help of a single machine. Let us quickly know the other uses of the toaster apart from roasting bread.

Roast Papad

In most of the houses, papad is eaten with food. In such a case, we roast papad on gas or by frying it in oil, but you can also roast papad easily in a bread toaster. If the papad is big, then break it or fold it lightly. In a few minutes, your crispy papad will be roasted and ready.

Heat Rotis and Parathas

Sometimes mothers prepare rotis and parathas at home. In such a situation, after eating them for a long time, they become cold and if we heat them on a pan or directly on gas, they get burnt. Apart from this, naan becomes cold after coming from the market. For this, you can heat its pieces immediately by placing them in the toaster.

Grill Sandwiches

If you want to grill or crisp your sandwich, you can use a bread toaster for that as well. For this, you have to cut the sandwich from the middle and place it in the toaster. After about 5 minutes, take it out and serve.

Fry Garlic

Some people eat garlic cloves after heating them. In such a case, we have to roast them directly on the gas, but you can also roast them easily by placing them in a toaster.

Make Pizza and Pizza Base

If you make pizza at home, you can use a toaster to make the pizza base or pizza crust crispy. Apart from this, when the pizza slice gets cold, you can heat it by placing it in the toaster.

ALSO READ: Cheela and Dosa will not stick even on iron pan, just follow these easy tips