Unable to sleep at night? Opt for these three methods to fall asleep soon

The problem of not being able to sleep at night due to the tension, fatigue, and work of the whole day has become common. Every second person has to face this problem. Due to not being able to sleep well at night, one starts getting irritable during the day and also feels sleepy, which spoils your whole day. Due to a lack of adequate sleep, diseases also catch up quickly. Are you also troubled by this problem? Then we have brought some such tips and easy methods for you so that you will not have any problem sleeping, and you will fall asleep as soon as you close your eyes.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, has shared these tips with people on Instagram. Sleeping does not depend only on how tired you are. Your body should get signals to sleep at the right time. But sometimes you are unable to sleep. You should follow these hacks for good and timely sleep.

Remedies for instant sleep

First solution: If you are unable to sleep at night, first lie down on your bed and inhale for 4 seconds, then hold it for 7 seconds. After this, inhale and exhale for 8 seconds. You will fall asleep in a short while.

Second solution: For better sleep, wear socks while sleeping. Wearing socks will warm up your feet. This will give signals to your brain to cool down the body, which leads to good sleep. A study has found that people who sleep wearing cotton socks can sleep for 32 minutes longer and also wake up less at night.

Third solution: Smelling lavender oil also helps in getting good sleep. Lavender contains some compounds that connect emotionally to your brain. It has been found in 11 clinical trials that it reduces people's stress levels. Heart rate, BP, and cholesterol level also decrease. You can also use lavender if you are unable to sleep.

