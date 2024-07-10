Unable to reduce weight? Include THIS superfood into your diet to shed a few kilos fast

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Include finger millet in your diet to lose weight.

Ragi, also known as finger millet. This grain rich in nutrients is a superfood. Consuming it will give you many health benefits. Ragi, which looks like mustard seeds, is very effective in many problems. Especially, obesity is controlled rapidly by consuming it. So, if your weight is also increasing rapidly, then you must include this superfood in your diet. Actually, due to obesity, our body becomes a home for diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related diseases. In such a situation, it is important to control obesity to get a healthy body. Let's know which diseases will stay away from you by consuming ragi and how can you use them.

Ragi is a mine of qualities:

Ragi contains many vital nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, B-complex vitamins, iron, calcium, antioxidants, protein, fibre, adequate calories and useful unsaturated fats.

Ragi is effective in these problems:

Reduces weight: If you want to lose weight, then include ragi in your diet along with exercise. The high fibre and protein present in ragi help in keeping your stomach full, which makes it easier to control weight.

If you want to lose weight, then include ragi in your diet along with exercise. The high fibre and protein present in ragi help in keeping your stomach full, which makes it easier to control weight. Controls cholesterol: Consuming ragi improves blood lipid profile, which reduces the level of bad cholesterol. Also, the antioxidants and phytochemicals present in it control blood pressure and improve heart health.

Consuming ragi improves blood lipid profile, which reduces the level of bad cholesterol. Also, the antioxidants and phytochemicals present in it control blood pressure and improve heart health. Improves digestion: The high fibre present in ragi improves your digestion. Improved digestion keeps you away from many stomach problems.

The high fibre present in ragi improves your digestion. Improved digestion keeps you away from many stomach problems. Protects from inflammation and stress: Ragi is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation.

Ragi is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation. Controls sugar levels: Ragi has a low glycemic index, which means it helps control blood sugar levels and prevents a spike in insulin levels.

Ragi has a low glycemic index, which means it helps control blood sugar levels and prevents a spike in insulin levels. Strengthen bones: Ragi is rich in calcium and strengthens weak bones. Its regular use increases bone density.

Can you consume Ragi in these ways?

You can consume ragi in many ways in your diet. For example, you can consume ragi rotis, ragi porridge, ragi dosa, ragi idli or snacks.

ASLO READ: 5 reasons why every woman should practice Naukasana daily, how to do this Boat Pose