Tips to make your loved ones smile on National Smile Day: History, quotes, messages

National Smile Day is an annual celebration that brings joy and positivity to people worldwide. It is a day dedicated to showcasing the power of a simple smile and its ability to brighten someone’s day. National Smile Day is observed annually on May 31. It was founded in 2018 by Dr Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla to promote the significance of a healthy smile. The day encourages good practices of dental hygiene and celebrates the universal gesture of happiness.

History of National Smile Day

National Smile Day was established to encourage people to embrace the power of smiling. While the exact origins of this special day remain unclear, the concept of celebrating smiles has been around for centuries. The act of smiling has been recognized as a universal gesture of happiness and kindness across cultures.

How to celebrate National Smile Day 2023:

1. Start your day with a smile:

Begin National Smile Day by waking up with a smile on your face. Take a moment to appreciate the new day and the opportunities it brings.

2. Share smiles with loved ones:

Spend quality time with your family, friends, and loved ones, and make an effort to share genuine smiles. Engage in activities that bring joy and laughter, such as playing games, watching a comedy movie, or reminiscing about happy memories.

3. Random acts of kindness:

Perform acts of kindness throughout the day to make others smile. It could be as simple as complimenting someone, offering a helping hand, or surprising a colleague with a small gesture of appreciation. These acts not only make others happy but also uplift your own spirits.

4. Smile at strangers:

As you go about your day, make an effort to smile at strangers you encounter, whether it’s the cashier at the grocery store, a passerby on the street, or the person next to you on public transportation. Your genuine smile may brighten their day and create a ripple effect of positivity.

Inspiring Quotes for National Smile Day 2023

Here are some inspiring quotes to celebrate National Smile Day:

“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” – Mother Teresa

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” – Phyllis Diller

“A smile is the shortest distance between two people.” – Victor Borge

“A smile is the universal welcome.” – Max Eastman

“A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.” – Marilyn Monroe

“A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others.” – Dalai Lama

“A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” – Tom Wilson



