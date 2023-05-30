The Graceful Muse: Kriti Sanons's traditional outfits that redefine elegance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The elegant Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she wears a beautiful powder blue lehenga with minimal makeup and a gorgeous bun.

Kriti Sanon is one such actress who can rock a simple saree and make it look ethreal and elegant. Lets take a look at some of her best indian looks recently:

A twist in Banaras

Bringing a twist to the classic and elegant Banarasi saree, Kriti Sanon made a dazzling choice with Monisha Jaisingh's beautiful silk gown and cape. A light braid, dangling earrings and a smokey eye with soft nude lips complemented her outfit perfectly.

The real Sita

Kriti donned a custom-made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree for the trailer launch for her upcoming film Adipurush on 16 June 2023. She made fans believe that no one could be a better Sita through her elegance and simplicity.

A blush of Pink

A complete pink package, Kriti wore this Anushree Reddy lehenga with soft pink makeup and jhumkis. Her plunging neckline blouse and top bun made her look like a stunner yet again!

All that glitters is definitely gold

Making all heads turn, Kriti exuberated Indian princess vibes with this gold saree. Marking their signature with the beautiful feathers in the end Falguni and Shane Peacock did a commendable job with this piece.

Red and more red

Kriti can be seen wearing this gorgeous red outfit. she wore a bralette and complemented that with sharara pants and a cape. The intricate threadwork and embellishment made her look traditional and modern at the same time. A beautiful choker and round earrings were the perfect addition to this extravagant piece.

