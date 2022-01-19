Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips and Tricks to keep your home virus free

With yet another wave of the virus, we must start pulling up our safety barometer to keep us and our loved ones safe. While people are masking up and have started taking up sanitising seriously, we have observed that there is a lack of importance given to cleaning homes by many of us. A cleaning routine can take a toll on someone who is not prepared, but armed with the right ways and products, the process can be made effective and hassle-free. Here are some simple yet effective techniques for cleaning your homes and keeping them virus free.

Clean the whole house at once, not one room at a time

Instead of cleaning one room at a time, it is better to pick one task like dusting, vacuuming, mopping and finish one task for every room in the house. This will prevent you from feeling like you’re in an endless cleaning procedure and you’re starting the same task over and over again. Also, some big rooms might take time hence it is better to get one task out of the way so you do not have to keep going back repeatedly.

De-clutter, Discard and Donate

Before you even start cleaning the house, pick up the clutter from every room so it doesn’t come in the way while cleaning. Things like magazines, well-read paperbacks, shoes, rugs, etc. Also, in case you are not going to use anything in the future you should consider discarding it away or donating it. Clearing off the clutter from time to time is the best solution for a neat and tidy home.

Dust and vacuum

One must concentrate on dusting on the top of furniture and the undersides of shelves, on handrails, picture frames, showpieces and TV screens. Make sure the fan is switched off to avoid dust from settling on other surfaces. For hard-to-reach areas, like blinds and upper shelves, attach a cloth to the end of a mop or broom and make sure it’s clean. After this is done, do a thorough vacuum cleaning to ensure any dust particles that were missed are wiped off.

Use surface disinfectants to clean your kitchens and washrooms properly

There are two areas where germs get accumulated quickly – the kitchen and the washrooms. Hence, it is important to clean them properly using different spray cleaners for the kitchen sink and bathroom sinks, tubs and toilets. Let it sit for a some time so the cleaner has time to dissolve dirt and stains and then start scrubbing it. Once done wipe off with running water to ensure all the germs and dirt is wiped off completely. In the kitchen, also make sure the garbage disposal area is cleaned well-using surface disinfectants to ensure there are no germs.

Don’t forget to routinely wash your cleaning tools

Last but the most important tip, which is often overlooked part of cleaning the house is the maintenance of the cleaning tools. Using a dirty mop or a vacuum with a bag full of dust is much less effective, and one may end up spending more time trying to clean. Hence, once done with cleaning one must clean the tools thoroughly and dry them well to keep them ready for the next cleaning session. Floor cleaners today, come with USPs like the Dust Settling Technology that actively settles down mopped dust to the bottom of the bucket thus curbing its spread.

Your home is your safe haven! Make sure it is clean to invite good energy into your life. Also, during these difficult times, it is an effective way to prevent the breeding and spread of germs and viruses. It is important you take care of the place you inhabit clean and hygienic to help you lead a healthier life.

(The author is Mr. Rajvardhan Patil, Head – Strategy & Planning and Co- Founder, Rajaram Consumer Care)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)