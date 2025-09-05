20 timeless Giorgio Armani quotes on style, success, and simplicity Armani gave some of the most timeless quotes that highlight style, success. and simplicity. Here are some timeless Giorgio Armani quotes.

Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. The designer was known for his elegance, simplicity, and his very unique style. He never followed trends but made quite a few outstanding ones.

Some of the most famous Armani loyalists include Michelle Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts, among others. Armani also gave some of the most timeless quotes that highlight style, success. and simplicity. Here are some timeless Giorgio Armani quotes.

Timeless Giorgio Armani Quotes

“Elegance is not standing out, but being remembered.” “The difference between style and fashion is quality.” “The essence of style is a simple way of saying something complex.” “The difference between fashion and art is that fashion is meant to be worn.” “To create something exceptional, your mindset must be relentlessly focused on the smallest detail.” “Jeans represent democracy in fashion.” “I believe that my clothes can give people a better image of themselves – that it can increase their feelings of confidence and happiness.” “I design for real people. I think of our customers all the time.” “Anyone who is passionate about what they do will have a better chance of connecting with future generations than those who simply follow transient trends.” “True style is about originality and a sense of adventure.” “Celebrate the individuality of others as you celebrate your own.” “Good design is about making people comfortable, not just aesthetically pleasing.” “I am not interested in shock tactics. I just want to make beautiful clothes.” “Style is having the courage of one’s choices and the courage to say no. It’s good taste and culture.” “Fashion is about dreaming and making other people dream.” “Comfort and simplicity are two keys that I follow when it comes to fashion.” “Fashion is about dreaming and making other people dream.” “The suit has changed the world. It democratised fashion.” “Modernity is not about wear and tear but about finesse.” “Fashion anticipates, and elegance is a state of mind.”

