Teens without social media: How sleep, confidence, friendships and stress actually change Teens who step away from social media see big shifts in sleep, confidence, friendships and stress. Here’s how life changes when scrolling stops and real-world habits take over.

Australia is the first nation to prohibit minors under the age of sixteen from using social media as of Wednesday, December 10, 2025. This includes TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube, and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

The new rule, which was praised by parents and child advocates but criticised by big digital corporations and proponents of free speech, required ten of the largest platforms to restrict youngsters starting at midnight (1300 GMT on Tuesday) or risk fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million).

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, described it as "a proud day" for families and presented the legislation as evidence that lawmakers can stop internet dangers that have surpassed conventional protections.

“This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies,” Mr Albanese told ABC News.

“New technology can do wonderful things, but we need to make sure that humans are in control of our own destiny, and that is what this is about,” he said.

Why sleep improves without late-night scrolling

Teens who don't use social media see big changes in their sleep, confidence, friendships and stress levels. Their brains get more rest when they don't check notifications or scroll through their phones all the time. This usually makes sleep better and less troubled.

How confidence grows when comparison culture fades

Many teens also feel more confident when they don't have to compare themselves to others online. They don't judge themselves as much by photos that have been edited and more by things that have happened in real life.

Why offline friendships become stronger

Friendships can change, but they usually get stronger. When teens aren't online, they talk to each other more in person. This helps them communicate better and trust each other more. There may be fewer of these relationships, but they usually feel more important and stable.

How stress levels drop without constant notifications

Stress levels can also go down. Teenagers are always getting new information on social media, which sets standards that are too high and makes them afraid of missing out. Taking away this daily stress lets the mind relax and stay on track with school, hobbies, and personal goals.

Teenagers who don't use social media tend to be more well-rounded, have better mental health, and know themselves better. They connect more with the real world and make choices that are better for their health in the long run.

