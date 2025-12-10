Gaming, videos or social media? New study identifies the real cause of inattention in children A major study comparing three digital habits - gaming, video watching and social media - found that only social media use leads to rising inattentiveness in kids, challenging assumptions about screen time.

New Delhi:

As global concern about rising ADHD diagnoses continues to mount, new research puts forth a surprising theory about one everyday habit that could be subtly shaping children’s attention spans. The digital revolution has completely changed childhood in ways unimaginable. Screens are impossible to avoid, and scientists are only now coming to understand that not all screen time affects the brain in the same way.

A research group from Karolinska Institutet monitored over 8,000 children beginning at age 10 into their mid-teens to determine how different digital habits influence attention across time. They considered three common activities: gaming, watching videos, and using social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and X. Their findings point to one clear conclusion that distinguishes social media from other forms of screen use.

1. Only social media linked to rising inattentiveness in kids

Out of all activities, only social media use was associated with a steady increase in inattentiveness. Neither gaming nor watching videos are associated with long-term attention problems. Interestingly, this pattern remained the same even after considering factors like family income and a child’s genetic risk for ADHD.

2. Social media causes inattention, not the reverse

Researchers also checked whether children with naturally lower attention were simply using more social media. Instead, the findings showed that social media use led to later inattentiveness, not the other way around. That contradicts assumptions that inattentive children would naturally gravitate toward scrolling and more deeply implicates the platforms themselves.

3. How one extra hour may raise ADHD diagnoses

While this effect is modest at an individual level, at the aggregate level, millions of children start adding up. In theory, one more hour of social media use in a population could lead to a 30 per cent increase in ADHD diagnoses. With teens now online nearly five hours per day, the findings offer an explanation for the steady growth in attention diagnoses over the past decade.

Looking ahead

Experts say that the aim of such studies is to bring attention to how constant digital interruptions may be shaping young minds. And as countries debate age limits and policies on the use of social media, this new study provides timely and useful evidence.