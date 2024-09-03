Teachers’ Day 2024: India celebrates September 5 in whose honour? Know history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Teachers' Day 2024

Teachers' Day is a special occasion dedicated to acknowledging and honouring the significant role educators play in shaping the future of students. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5th each year, a date that holds particular significance due to its association with a revered figure in Indian education. This article delves into the history, significance, and celebrations of Teachers' Day in India, shedding light on why September 5 is a day of tribute to teachers.

Teachers’ Day 2024: History

India’s Teachers' Day on September 5th commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and the second President of India. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr. Radhakrishnan was not only an eminent academic but also a passionate advocate for education. His contributions to the field of education and his belief in the transformative power of teaching made him a revered figure in Indian history.

The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day on his birthday began in 1962, following Dr. Radhakrishnan's request. When he assumed the presidency of India, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday as a personal event, it should be dedicated to honouring teachers. His humility and respect for the teaching profession were instrumental in establishing this day as a tribute to educators across the nation.

Teachers’ Day 2024: Significance

Teachers' Day in India is a day to express gratitude and appreciation for the invaluable role teachers play in society. It is a time to recognise their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to their students' success. Teachers are seen as mentors, guides, and second parents, shaping the lives of countless individuals.

Teachers’ Day 2024: Celebrations

Teachers' Day celebrations in India are marked by various activities and events. Schools and colleges organise special programs, including cultural performances, speeches, and award ceremonies. Students express their gratitude through heartfelt messages, gifts, and tokens of appreciation.

Some common traditions include:

Teacher Appreciation Day: Schools often dedicate a day to honour teachers with special treats, gifts, and surprises.

Schools often dedicate a day to honour teachers with special treats, gifts, and surprises. Cultural Programs: Students put on performances showcasing their talents and creativity.

Students put on performances showcasing their talents and creativity. Teacher-Student Interaction: Schools organise activities that promote interaction and bonding between teachers and students.

Schools organise activities that promote interaction and bonding between teachers and students. Awards and Recognition: Teachers who have made significant contributions to education are recognised and awarded.

The impact of teachers:

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of a nation. They not only impart knowledge but also instil values, inspire creativity, and foster critical thinking. Their guidance and support can have a profound impact on the lives of their students.

On Teachers' Day, let us take a moment to acknowledge the incredible work done by teachers and express our gratitude for their dedication and commitment.