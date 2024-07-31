Swelled feet? Try these remedies to get instant relief from pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Remedies to get instant relief from swelled feet.

Sometimes our feet swell and we suffer from severe pain. In such a situation, walking becomes difficult. If the foot gets sprained, then even taking one step becomes painful. Sometimes the feet swell due to sitting in a car for a long time or sitting with legs hanging from the chair in the office for hours. For this, many home remedies prove to be more effective than medicines. You can use turmeric to relieve foot pain. This will reduce the swelling and provide great relief to the feet. Apart from turmeric, you can adopt the below-mentioned home remedies to get relief from foot pain.

Home remedies to reduce foot pain and swelling

Turmeric paste- If there is swelling and pain in the feet, then use turmeric for this. Sitting with feet in turmeric water gives relaxation. This will also relieve pain. For this, add 1 teaspoon turmeric in hot water. If you want, add 1 teaspoon salt to it. Now dip your feet in this water and relax for a while. Making a paste of turmeric and coconut oil and applying it to the area of ​​pain and swelling will also give relief. Wash this paste with lukewarm water after it dries. With these remedies, the pain and swelling of the feet will be reduced considerably.

Saltwater- If there is swelling in the feet, add salt to warm water and soak the feet. For this, use rock salt in water. Sit with the feet in lukewarm water and keep the feet in the water for about half an hour. This will reduce the swelling and pain of the feet. If there is swelling in the shoulders or other parts of the body, then take a bath with this water.

Ice compress- An effective way to reduce swelling is to apply ice compress on that part. For this, take ice cubes in a clean cotton cloth and apply it on the painful area. If you want, you can also apply a compress with an ice pack. This will provide relief from swelling and pain.

Elevate your feet- Whenever your feet swell and you are not injured, keep your feet slightly elevated while sleeping. You can put 2-3 pillows under your feet. This means that you should keep the swollen part upwards, this will improve blood circulation and blood will not accumulate in one place. This way you will get relief from swelling and pain.

Lukewarm oil massage- If there is pain and swelling in the feet, massage with lukewarm oil. For this, you can use mustard oil, sesame oil or castor oil. If there is no oil, then you can also massage by heating olive oil. This will provide relief from pain and swelling.

