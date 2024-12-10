Superfood List 2024: Including THESE 3 foods in your diet can be boon for your health, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These 3 superfoods in your diet can be extremely beneficial for your health.

If you want to stay healthy, then definitely include superfoods in your diet. Superfood is not a technical term, but this name is given to foods which contain the most nutrients. Food that helps keep you healthy and helps in providing all the necessary nutrients to the body is a superfood. There is a long list of superfoods, but in 2024, some common-looking and daily used foods have also been included in the list of superfoods. Three new foods mushrooms, pulses and salmon fish have been included in the Superfood 2024 List. Know why they are called superfoods and what are their benefits.

The new superfoods of 2024

Pulses and beans- Many pulses and beans have also been included in the list of new superfoods this year. These include peas, gram, lentils, soybeans, peas and beans. These have been included in the list of superfoods. Pulses contain complex carbohydrates which give energy to the body slowly. Pulses and beans are also good for the stomach. They are rich in protein and fibre. Iron, magnesium, folate and potassium are found in it. Pulses help in reducing cholesterol. Pulses are also a good food for maintaining a healthy weight.

Mushroom- Mushroom is also included in the list of superfoods. In this survey, mushrooms have been listed as the eighth most trendy superfood of the year. Mushrooms are very tasty, you must eat mushrooms once a week. Mushrooms also contain many micronutrients. Apart from this, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin D and many other minerals are found in mushrooms. Fibre, selenium, potassium and copper are also found in mushrooms. Apart from this, many antioxidants are also present in mushrooms which protect the tissues from getting damaged and reduce many chronic diseases and aging.

Salmon Fish - The healthiest fish, salmon, has also been included in the list of superfoods. This fatty fish has been included in the list of superfoods. Lean protein is found in all seafood including salmon fish. Salmon fish is considered very good for heart health. Salmon fish, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, also contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which benefit neurological health and cell membranes. It also reduces the level of triglycerides in the blood. Salmon fish helps in reducing bad cholesterol.

