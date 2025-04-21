Struggling to remove stubborn yellow plaque from teeth? Try these effective home remedies Get rid of stubborn yellow plaque on teeth with these simple and effective home remedies. Know natural solutions to whiten teeth and improve oral health. Say goodbye to yellow plaque and hello to a brighter smile.

New Delhi:

Dental health affects both your personality and health. Whenever you speak or laugh, people's eyes first go to your teeth. Apart from this, with the help of teeth, we chew food, and the digestion process starts, which is very important for our overall health. Therefore, it is important for teeth to always remain healthy and shiny. But sometimes a yellow layer accumulates on the teeth; this not only affects your personality but also harms your health. In this article, let us tell you about some home remedies that will help in removing the yellowness from your teeth and making them clean and shiny.

What is plaque?

Plaque builds up on the surface of teeth. It consists of bacteria, food particles, and saliva. If it's not removed, it can harden into tartar. The bacteria in plaque produce acids that can erode tooth enamel, causing cavities. It can also cause inflammation of the gums (gingivitis) and can progress to gum disease (periodontitis) if left untreated.

Try these home remedies to remove stubborn yellow plaque

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide: Baking soda helps to remove stubborn plaque from your teeth, while hydrogen peroxide acts as a bleaching agent. Make a paste by mixing baking soda and hydrogen peroxide (3% solution). Brush your teeth gently with the paste for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use it sparingly, as overuse can erode tooth enamel. Strawberry and baking soda paste: Strawberries contain malic acid, which helps remove stains. The acidic properties of citrus fruits help remove yellowness from teeth. Baking soda enhances the teeth whitening effect. Mash a ripe strawberry and add a pinch of baking soda to it. Apply the paste on your teeth, leave it on for 5 minutes, and then rinse it off. Salt and mustard oil: Salt and mustard oil are very beneficial in removing the yellowness of teeth. To use it, prepare a paste by mixing half a teaspoon of salt in mustard oil. Rub your teeth with it. By doing this, your teeth will become clean and shiny. Coconut oil pulling: Coconut oil has antibacterial properties and helps remove plaque from your teeth. Take a teaspoon of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around for 15-20 minutes, then spit it out and rinse well.

