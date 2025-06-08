Staying cool in AC for all day long? Beware of these 5 side effects Don't let the cool comfort of AC turn into a health hazard. Learn about the 5 potential side effects of prolonged AC use and how to stay safe while staying cool.

People get AC installed in their homes to avoid the scorching heat. The air of AC is more harmful to your body than it is comfortable for you. AC gives you a feeling of coolness in the scorching heat so that you can sleep peacefully at night and complete all the tasks during the day without heat and sweat. But do you know that sitting in AC for a long time has an adverse effect on your health?

Actually, due to sitting in AC for a long time, the air of AC absorbs the moisture of the skin, hair, nose, and throat from the body, which further causes serious illness. In such a situation, if you also use AC for a long time, then you must be aware of the harm caused by it. Today in this article, let us know about the harm caused by sitting in AC for a long time.

1. Dehydration problem

Staying in AC air for a long time can cause dehydration. Actually, sitting in AC for a long time does not make one feel thirsty, which can lead to water deficiency in the body. Not only this, migraine and headache can also occur due to lack of water in the body.

2. Dry skin

Sitting in AC for a long time reduces the moisture of the skin, due to which the skin becomes dry and starts cracking. Staying in AC continuously can cause skin-related problems like dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis.

3. Joint pain

Staying in the cold air of the AC for a long time can cause joint and back pain. This is the reason that when you sit in AC for a long time, then when you get out, the body starts to break down. If you have a problem with joint pain, then do not sit in AC air for a long time.

4. Dryness of eyes

Sitting in AC for a long time has a bad effect on the eyes. Actually, the dry air of AC absorbs the moisture of the eyes, due to which there can be a problem of pain, dryness, and irritation in the eyes.

5. Respiratory problems

If the AC filter is not cleaned regularly, dust, bacteria, and fungus accumulate in it, which can enter the body through breathing. This increases the risk of allergies, asthma, and other respiratory diseases.

