Stay Alert: How to avoid fraud when buying earthen pots

While the advantages of using earthen pots for drinking water are significant, there is a risk of accidentally purchasing a contaminated or painted pot. Unfortunately, some vendors deceive buyers by selling pots with tainted soil or coatings. If water is stored in such a pot, it can become contaminated with chemicals from the soil or paint, which may result in mouth, throat, or stomach infections. Therefore, it is critical to exercise caution when purchasing an earthen pot, obtain it from credible places and check for any abnormal taste or smell before using it for water storage.

Keep these things in mind while buying an earthen pot:

1. Take a very simple pot without any artwork

When purchasing an earthen pot, we frequently focus on its beauty, which can be deceiving. Actually, the taste of the water in a pot that is painted or has artwork on it can be ruined. Paint oil, in fact, can leak into this water and be toxic. In this water, you can taste ethylene. This can lead to stomach and oral infections.

2. Buy a pot, put water in it, and smell it

It is critical to purchase a pot, fill it with water, and smell it. In fact, doing so can protect you from being duped. So, after purchasing the pot, fill it with water and smell it. During this time, its fragrance should be similar to that of pure soil. If it isn't, the clay in your pot may become contaminated.

So, try to get a pot from the potter's place. Take care of its fragrance and use a very simple pot. Also, try to buy a pitcher instead of a pot because the soil of a pitcher is better than that of a pot.

