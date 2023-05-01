NOT onion oil, use onion juice to cure hairfall in 8 weeks as recommended by Jawed Habib

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JH_HAIREXPERT Use onion juice to cure hair fall in 8 weeks

Onion juice to cure hair fall: Onion has antibacterial and antifungal properties which cure many problems related to hair. many products are there in the market especially onion hair oils that claim to solve hair fall problems, however, expert Jawed Habib reveals that not onion oil but fresh onion juice is beneficial to cure hair fall.

How to apply onion juice to hair?

You can use onion for hair in many ways. For this, all you have to do is extract onion juice and apply it directly to your hair. You do not have to apply onion oil to your hair, just the juice is very beneficial and reduces hair fall.

How many days should onion juice be used?

Jawed Habib claims you should apply Onion juice to your hair for 8 weeks to get desired results. Apply it once a week daily before shampoo and witness the difference.

Benefits of onion for hair growth:

1. Hair grows longer

Onion has many benefits for hair. Firstly it maintains the blood circulation in your scalp and helps open the pores. This provides nutrients to the hair and it grows longer. Apart from this, it reduces hydrogen peroxide in the roots of the hair, due to which the hair does not turn white.

2. Reduces hair fall and dandruff

Onion juice is beneficial in many ways in reducing hair fall and dandruff. It is antibacterial which helps in scalp cleansing by killing the bacteria causing dandruff. Secondly, it provides such antioxidants to the hair, which reduce hair fall.

Read More Lifestyle News