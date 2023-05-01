Met Gala 2023: Time in India, Everything you need to know about the world's biggest fashion parade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Met Gala 2023: Everything you need to know

The Met Gala is the largest fashion event in the world. The event attracts celebrities from all walks of life who dress to the nines for the special day. It's fashion's biggest night, with one of the most famous people in attendance. It takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May. This year's extravaganza is set to take place on May 1 and is expected to be more grandiose than previous years.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, popularly known as the "fashion party of the year," is an annual fundraiser that supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The first Monday of May is reserved for this event, which is widely regarded as the most illustrious fashion event worldwide. Celebrities, fashion designers, and other influential figures from the fashion industry converge on the occasion, parading in avant-garde, meticulously designed costumes and outfits that align with the event's theme for that year.

Theme:

The 2023 Met Gala has announced its theme as "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" as a tribute to the iconic fashion designer who left an enduring impact on the luxury fashion industry throughout his illustrious career. The event's dress code, "In honor of Karl...", commemorates Lagerfeld's legacy and coincides with the unveiling of a new spring exhibition showcasing his remarkable work.

Guestlist:

The gala's guest list has been kept under wraps, but notable celebrities are anticipated to attend. However, Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have publicly confirmed their attendance at the Met Gala 2023.

When and where to watch:

Met Gala 2023 live streaming will be available on Vogue.com. The coverage starts at 4 am (IST) on Tuesday, May 2.

Met Gala 2023 Hosts:

Five people will host the Met Gala 2023: Wintour, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, tennis star Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.

