Simone Tata, the woman who built Lakmé and Westside, passes away at 95

Simone Tata, the Swiss-Indian businesswoman who helped build popular brands such as Lakmé and Westside under the Tata group, passed away in Mumbai following a brief illness. She was 95. Simone Tata had been more than a business leader for many Indian women. She was quietly present on their dressing tables and in their wardrobes much before they knew her name.

She came to India in the 1950s after marrying Naval Tata and, over time, she found herself trying to make sense of how Indian women saw beauty. When Lakmé was still a young brand, she stepped in, first as part of the team and eventually as its chairperson, turning it into one of India’s most trusted names for lipstick, kajal, and compact. For an entire generation, Lakmé wasn't just makeup, but a complete emotion. Simone, with her exemplary work, made makeup feel a little more Indian, a little more approachable, and not something to be shy or guilty about.

Later, she moved into fashion retail and helped create Trent, the Tata company behind Westside. If you’ve ever spent a lazy evening trying on clothes at a Westside store, picking up affordable kurtas, denim, or kids’ wear, part of that middle-class shopping experience traces back to her vision of clean stores, organized sections, and fashion that felt current without feeling intimidating.

Apart from business, she also mentored institutions such as the Sir Ratan Tata Institute, which has for decades combined craft, charity, and community work in Mumbai. It’s a reminder that her idea of lifestyle wasn’t only about buying things, but also about how women worked, earned, and participated in society. Simone Tata was also part of one of India’s most well-known families. She was stepmother to the late Ratan Tata and mother to Noel Tata. But she carved out an identity that stood firmly on its own.

After retiring in 2006, she was barely seen in the public. Her last public appearance was at the funeral of Ratan Tata, who succumbed to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Following his death, Noel Tata took over as chairman of Tata Trusts.