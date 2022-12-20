Shilpa Shetty's no equipment core workout is perfect for toned abs | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ab workout for women

Shilpa Shetty is known for setting very high fitness standards. The Bollywood actress is in her late 40s but she has maintained her body like someone who is in her 20s. Shilpa is also a yoga enthusiast and which she time and again has said is great for mental and physical well-being. Recently, Shilpa shared a video on social media in which she shared her core workout which is ideal for getting toned abs. This no-equipment workout will burn your core muscles and help you lose belly fat and get a shredded physique.

Core workout for abs

Core workout comprises training abdominal, pelvic, hip and lower back muscles for stability. Here is a group of three exercises that you need to do for a toned belly.

1. V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks

Do 3 sets of 12-18 reps each side. This exercise targets abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques)

2. Feet Hooked Russian Twists

Do 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side. This exercise targets abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques)

3. Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise

Do 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side. This exercise targets the back and glutes.

Tips for performing core exercises

Shilpa Shetty also shared some tips to remember while doing these core exercises.

-- Always keep the chin tucked in.

-- Exhale on the way up through the mouth and contract the working muscles even harder consciously.

-- Inhale via the nose on your way down.

-- Perform slow and controlled execution of exercises.

A warm-up is required before you perform any exercises. Following it up with stretching will give you better results.

