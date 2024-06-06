Shani Jayanti 2024: Why this auspicious festival is celebrated across India? CHECK INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL All you need to know about Shani Jayanti 2024

Shani Jayanti, also known as Shanishchara Jayanti, is a significant day dedicated to Lord Shani, one of the Navagrahas (nine planetary deities) in Hindu astrology. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the deity who rules over the planet Saturn. Shani Jayanti is a day of deep spiritual significance and reflection. It encourages devotees to lead a righteous life, make amends for past misdeeds, and embrace the path of truth and discipline under the guidance of Lord Shani. From date to significance, here's all you need to know about this auspicious festival:

Shani Jayanti 2024: Date

This year, Shani Jayanti is observed on June 6. This date is determined based on the Hindu lunar calendar and falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month.

Shani Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Shani Jayanti is marked by various rituals and puja ceremonies aimed at appeasing Lord Shani and seeking his blessings. Here are the key rituals and the puja muhurat for Shani Jayanti 2024:

Fasting (Vrat): Devotees observe a strict fast on Shani Jayanti, abstaining from food and sometimes even water. This is believed to purify the mind and body, making one more receptive to divine blessings.

Oil Abhishekam: One of the most important rituals involves performing an oil abhishekam (anointment) to a Shani idol or Shani Yantra. Sesame oil is particularly used for this ritual, symbolising the alleviation of malefic effects.

Offering Black Items: Devotees offer black sesame seeds, black clothes, and other black-coloured items to Lord Shani. These offerings are believed to reduce the adverse effects of Shani’s influence.

Chanting Mantras: Reciting Shani mantras, such as the Shani Beej Mantra (“Om Sham Shanaischaryaye Namah”), with devotion is a common practice. This helps in invoking the deity’s blessings.

Lighting Lamps: Lighting sesame oil lamps in front of the Shani idol or Shani Yantra is an integral part of the puja. It symbolises dispelling darkness and ushering in light and knowledge.

Charity and Donations: Donating to the poor and needy, especially items related to Shani (like black clothes, iron, and sesame seeds), is considered auspicious and helps mitigate Shani dosha (afflictions).

Shani Jayanti 2024: Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi will begin at 7:54 PM on June 5 and will end at 6:07 PM on June 6.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 07:54 PM on Jun 05, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 06:07 PM on Jun 06, 2024

Shani Jayanti 2024: Significance

Shani Jayanti holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Lord Shani is revered as a powerful deity who governs justice, discipline, and karma. His influence can bring both rewards and challenges based on one's actions and deeds. Observing Shani Jayanti and performing the associated rituals help in:

Alleviating Suffering: Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shani on this day can reduce hardships and obstacles in life caused by the malefic effects of Saturn.

Seeking Protection: Praying to Lord Shani protects from evil forces and negative energies.

Gaining Wisdom and Patience: Lord Shani is known to impart wisdom, patience, and resilience to his devotees, helping them navigate through life's trials and tribulations.

Balancing Karmic Effects: The rituals and prayers performed on Shani Jayanti aid in balancing the karmic effects and promoting spiritual growth.

By observing Shani Jayanti with devotion and sincerity, one can seek the benevolent blessings of Lord Shani and lead a life filled with prosperity, wisdom, and inner peace

