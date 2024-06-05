When is Vat Savitri 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, vrat katha, significance and rituals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vat Savitri 2024: Date, muhurat, vrat katha and more

Vat Savitri vrat is a significant observance for married Hindu women, particularly in North India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. This vrat (fast) is dedicated to Savitri, who is revered for her devotion and dedication to her husband, Satyavan. Women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands by fasting and performing rituals under a Banyan (Vat) tree.

Vat Savitri 2024: Date and timings

In 2024, Vat Savitri will be observed on Thursday, June 6. This date corresponds to the Amavasya (new moon day) in the Jyeshtha month as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Vat Savitri 2024 Date: June 6, 2024

Amavasya tithi begins: 07:54 PM on June 5, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends: 06:07 PM on June 6, 2024

Vat Savitri 2024: Vrat Katha

The Vat Savitri Vrat Katha revolves around the legend of Savitri and Satyavan. According to the story, Savitri was the devoted wife of Satyavan, a prince who was foretold to die within a year of their marriage. On the predicted day of his death, Savitri followed her husband into the forest, where he fell unconscious under a Banyan tree and passed away.

Savitri, in her determination to bring her husband back from the grasp of the god of death, engaged in a conversation with Yamraj. Impressed by her devotion and wisdom, Yamraj granted her three boons. She asked for the restoration of her father-in-law's eyesight, the return of her father-in-law's lost kingdom, and the blessing of becoming a mother of 100 sons. Although Yamraj granted her the boons and departed, he did not grant her husband's life. Savitri persisted and explained to Yamraj that without her husband's life, she could not fulfil the third boon. Yamraj conceded and returned Satyavaan's life.

Vat Savitri 2024: Significance

The Vat Savitri Vrat holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. It is observed by married women for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. The vrat exemplifies the virtues of loyalty, devotion, and perseverance, embodying the ideal of marital fidelity.

The Banyan tree, under which the puja is performed, is symbolic of longevity and resilience, representing the eternal bond of marriage. The rituals performed during this vrat are believed to strengthen marital relationships and bless the household with happiness and prosperity.

Vat Savitri 2024: Rituals

On the day of the vrat, women wake up early, take a holy bath, and observe a day-long fast.

They then visit a Banyan tree, considered sacred on this day.

Offerings of water, sweets, and threads are made to the tree.

Married women circumambulate the Banyan tree seven times with a cotton thread, symbolizing their unwavering love and commitment.

The story of Savitri and Satyavan is recited during the puja.

Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, Parvati, and Savitri for the well-being of their husbands.

