When is Shani Jayanti 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Shani Jayanti 2024: Date, puja muhurat, rituals & more

Shani Jayanti, also referred to as the day of Lord Saturn, holds great importance in Hinduism. This year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on June 6, 2024. It is observed in the month of Jyestha and holds religious, spiritual, and astrological significance for Hindus. Lord Saturn is considered the god of karma and justice and is believed to have the ability to mitigate the adverse effects of Saturn. If you need more details about the date and time, importance, rituals, and mantras for Shani Jayanti 2024, do let me know.

Shani Jayanti 2024: Date and timings

Shani Jayanti in 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 6. The puja muhurat, or the most auspicious time for performing rituals, is as follows:

Amavasya tithi begins: 07:54 PM on June 5, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends: 06:07 PM on June 6, 2024

Shani Jayanti 2024: Significance

Shani Jayanti is a significant event in Hinduism, celebrating the birth of Lord Shani Dev, who is considered the lord of Karma and Justice. According to Hindu scriptures, Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev and Swarna (Chhaaya) and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. One well-known story involving Shani Dev is when Ravana imprisoned him. He was eventually freed by Hanuman Ji, and in gratitude, Shani Dev promised to forgive those who worship Hanuman Ji with devotion.

Shani Jayanti is an occasion where devotees reflect on the importance of karma and justice in their lives and seek blessings from Lord Shani Dev for prosperity and well-being. The religious and astrological significance of Shani Jayanti is deeply rooted in Hindu traditions, as it serves as a reminder of the righteous path and the importance of devotion in seeking divine blessings and forgiveness.

Shani Jayanti 2024: Rituals

On Shani Jayanti, devotees observe various rituals to honour Lord Shani Dev. These may include: