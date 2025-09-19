Are you ageing well? 10 quick health checks you can do at home Ageing well is about more than looks. Try these 10 quick self-tests at home to check your strength, balance, memory, and overall health.

Ageing is a natural process that every individual goes through. But how well you age depends on several factors, and these include lifestyle, genetics, and daily habits. A lot of people think ageing means getting older; however, healthy ageing is about maintaining strength, mobility, memory and overall health and well-being.

When it comes to healthy ageing, regular health checkups are important, but you can also monitor your well-being with simple self-tests at home. These quick and easy checks can give you insights about your balance, flexibility, memory, and strength, among others. Here are some self-tests that can be done at home to understand if you’re ageing well.

10 self-tests to track healthy ageing

Chair Stand Test: Sit in a chair and stand up without using your hands. This tests your lower body strength, which is important for mobility and balance. One-Leg Balance Test: Stand on one leg for 10–20 seconds. Difficulty balancing can be a sign of declining muscle control or stability, which is common with ageing. Walking Speed Test: Walk 10 feet at your usual pace and note the time. If you walk more slowly than expected, it may be a sign of lower heart health and reduced overall fitness. Grip Strength Test: Squeeze a stress ball or water bottle firmly. Weak grip strength can be a sign of muscle loss and is often linked to frailty in older adults. Flexibility Check (Sit and Reach): Sit on the floor with legs straight and try touching your toes. Poor flexibility can be a sign of stiff muscles and joints, which affect mobility. Stair Climb Test: Climb a flight of stairs without stopping. If you feel breathless or weak, it may be a sign of reduced heart and lung efficiency. Vision Test: Cover one eye and read a book or focus on an object. Blurred or double vision may suggest age-related eye problems. Hearing Test: Play soft music or ask someone to whisper from a distance. Struggling to hear may point to early hearing loss, which often goes unnoticed. Memory Recall Test: Write down a list of 5–7 words, wait a few minutes, and try recalling them. Difficulty remembering may be an early sign of cognitive decline. Skin Elasticity Pinch Test: Gently pinch the skin on the back of your hand. If it takes longer to bounce back, it indicates reduced skin elasticity and hydration, common with ageing.

