'2 pizzas, 3 brownies daily': Sara Ali Khan opens up about 'mindless' eating habits during college days

New Delhi:

Today, Sara Ali Khan is often admired for her disciplined fitness routine and glamorous appearance, but the actor recently revealed that her lifestyle during college looked completely different. Long before her Bollywood debut and dramatic transformation, Sara says she survived on pizzas, brownies and what she now calls “mindless eating.”

During a candid conversation with Curly Tales while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sara looked back at her student days in New York and admitted that unhealthy food habits had become part of her daily routine.

‘I would order two medium pizzas every single day’

Recalling her college routine, Sara explained that she regularly ordered two medium pizzas because of a buy-one-get-one deal available near her university.

“There used to be a deal: if you buy one medium pizza, you get the second one for 50 per cent off,” she said, joking that she “didn’t do the math properly.”

According to the actor, this was not an occasional indulgence but an almost everyday habit during her time studying in New York.

Brownies for breakfast and ‘mindless eating’

The pizzas were not even the most surprising part of her diet. Sara revealed that her breakfast often consisted of three chocolate chip brownies that she would quickly eat while walking from the cafeteria to class.

“How did I consume this breakfast? Mindlessly,” she admitted while reflecting on that phase of her life.

The actor also shared funny anecdotes about her love for buttery pav bhaji, biryani with extra potatoes and vada pavs during those years.

Sara Ali Khan’s dramatic transformation

Before entering Bollywood with Kedarnath in 2018, Sara underwent a major fitness transformation and reportedly lost nearly 45 kg. The actor has previously spoken openly about dealing with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which also contributed to her weight gain during her younger years.

Over time, she shifted towards healthier eating habits, structured workouts and disciplined lifestyle changes involving Pilates, strength training, yoga, cardio and functional fitness.

Sara’s comments quickly began circulating online because many people found her honesty surprisingly relatable. For many, Sara’s story became less about celebrity fitness and more about something deeply relatable: how easily unhealthy routines quietly become normal until one day you decide to change them.

Also read: ‘The hardest battle is mental’: Sunaina Roshan gets candid about weight loss journey