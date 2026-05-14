‘The hardest battle is mental’: Sunaina Roshan gets candid about weight loss journey

New Delhi:

Weight loss journeys are often reduced to numbers on a scale or dramatic before-and-after photos online. But Sunaina Roshan’s latest post offers a much more honest and emotional perspective on what real transformation can look like behind the scenes.

Sharing her physical transformation on social media, Sunaina revealed that her journey did not begin with a desire to “look good”. Instead, it started from fear, vulnerability and a frightening health scare that forced her to rethink the way she was treating her body. “I didn’t start this journey to look good, but to start leading a healthy life,” she wrote.

The hospital bed moment that changed everything

Sunaina Roshan shared that the real turning point came while she was hospitalised with jaundice. “The real shift started when I was lying in a hospital bed with jaundice, terrified,” she wrote. She admitted feeling deeply afraid about the impact her lifestyle had on her health and the possibility of not being there for the people she loved.

“That fear became my fuel,” she added. Her words reflect something many people quietly experience during health struggles: the moment when wellness stops being about appearance and becomes about survival, energy and quality of life.

“The hardest battle is never physical”

In her post, Sunaina spoke candidly about the emotional side of transformation, something that often gets overlooked in fitness conversations. “There were days I wanted to quit. Days my body ached, my energy crashed and the scale refused to move,” she wrote.

But according to her, the real challenge was not physical exhaustion. It was mental resilience. “The hardest battle is never physical, it’s mental,” Sunaina shared. She explained that the biggest transformation happened in her mindset long before it became visible externally. “The body will always follow where the mind leads,” she wrote.

Her focus shifted from weight loss to health

What makes Sunaina Roshan’s post stand out is how strongly it moves away from aesthetic-driven fitness culture. “The weight loss? That was just the visible part,” she explained.

Instead, she said her real goals became:

Strength

Stamina

Discipline

Healthy home-cooked meals

A better quality of life

At a time when social media often glamorises rapid transformations and unrealistic body standards, her message feels noticeably grounded and human.

A reminder that consistency matters more than perfection

Sunaina ended her post with a message for anyone struggling through their own fitness, health or emotional journey. “Be patient with yourself. Be consistent with yourself. And above all, stay disciplined,” she wrote. “You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to keep going.” Her post resonates because it frames wellness not as punishment or perfection, but as a slow process of rebuilding trust with one’s body and mind.

Also read: 6 small lifestyle changes that can help you feel calmer and happier