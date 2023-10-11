Saba Azad's QUIRKY ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week takes the internet by storm, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Saba Azad

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 kickstarted this week with top designers across the country. Saba Azad on Wednesday walked the ramp alongside other models. What grabbed eyeballs was the actor's quirky dance moves on the ramp. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen doing hip-hop moves.

Dressed in a shimmery pantsuit with a sequinned crop top, Saba Azad's moves have taken the internet by storm. She completed her look with soft curls and a pair of sneakers. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The caption read, "Saba Azad lighting up the ramp and how, She got the moves man, Just look at moving on stage confidently at Lakme Fashion Week."

Watch the viral video here:

Saba Azad's unusual ramp walk has now divided social media. While a section of social media trolled the actor-singer for mocking the ramp, others called it savage. One user wrote, "It’s SABA AZAD period!!! Kindly stop associating her with her relationship." Another user wrote, "Ramp walk aajkal logo ko mazak lagti h ye mazak apne ghr me kro professional stage pr ho jaha aane k liye log marte h professionally walk kro or ghr ko daffa ho pr nhi yhi inn chutiyo ko bakchodi sujhti hai."

"what is she doing. i think she is drunk," the third one wrote.

On the professional front, Saba Azad recently appeared in the Amazon Mini TV web series Who's Your Gynac? Saba Azad's boyfriend Hrithik Roshan recently shared his review and hailed his girlfriend for her acting prowess. Taking it to his Instagram story, Roshan wrote, "Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears. And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one."

